The number of people sickened by an E. coli outbreak linked to romaine lettuce continues to rise.

19 Canadians have now fallen ill after health officials confirmed a case in New Brunswick.

Officials say the strain is the same one that sickened 18 other people in Ontario and Quebec.

In the U.S., 32 cases have been reported.

American Health authorities are ordering all stores and restaurants to stop serving romaine lettuce until the source of the contamination is found.

The Canadian Food Inspection Agency is encouraging people to avoid eating romaine until it has more information about the outbreak.