BARRIE, ONT. -- Despite recent numbers from the Simcoe Muskoka District Health Unit showing a drop in COVID-19 cases, assessment centres remain busy.

The clinic at Barrie's Royal Victoria Regional Health Centre averages around 182 patients per day.

RVH Emergency Department Operations Director Stella Johnson said people are arriving in groups now, rather than alone for testing.

"We are seeing a significant increase in the number of patients who are coming with their families," Johnson said.

Johnson added that some patients come for information as much as to be tested.

John Riedl said he had been tested twice, even though he's had no symptoms. "I want to make sure my coworkers are safe. I'll probably get tested every two to three weeks."

Click here to find information about an assessment centre near you

Data from the health unit shows that for the week of July 29th, Simcoe County and Muskoka are falling behind the province when it comes to testing by roughly 20 per cent.

The assessment centre in Orillia has been steady with patient flow, averaging about 150 tests per day.

Meanwhile, on Thursday Simcoe County had three more lab-confirmed COVID-19 cases, in Bradford and Orillia.

The region currently has 21 people infected with the virus, including four individuals who are hospitalized.

Ontario reported the second consecutive day of fewer than 100 cases, 89 people, including the three in Simcoe County, tested positive.

Health Minister Christine Elliott says 17 public health regions had no cases at all.

These numbers come as the province announced students would be heading back to school in September.