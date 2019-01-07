Featured
More messy weather on the way today
CTV Barrie
Published Monday, January 7, 2019 12:14PM EST
Last Updated Monday, January 7, 2019 6:59PM EST
A freezing rain warning is in effect for several areas of the region on Monday.
Environment Canada is predicting light snow or ice pellets early in the day turning to freezing rain.
The weather agency says to expect slippery conditions with significant precipitation this evening.
Police remind motorists to take care on the roads and adjust your driving to the conditions.
There areas in our region under the freezing rain warnings are:
- Barrie - Collingwood - Hillsdale
- Midland - Coldwater - Orr Lake
- Orillia - Lagoon City - Washago
- Innisfil - New Tecumseth - Angus
- Orangeville - Grand Valley - Southern Dufferin County
- Shelburne - Mansfield - Northern Dufferin County
- Hanover - Dundalk - Southern Grey County
- Owen Sound - Blue Mountains - Northern Grey County