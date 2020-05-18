BARRIE -- Cottage country was particularly quiet during this Victoria Day long weekend as social distancing measures remain in effect.

Bracebridge mayor Graydon Smith says it felt more like a weekday than a long weekend.

‘’There weren’t huge throngs of people anywhere and everyone that I saw was behaving well.”

Smith says overall the weekend went smoothly.

“ I haven’t heard any complaints. Grocery stores weren’t too busy, as well as the LCBO so I think we have had an OK weekend.”

Prior to the long weekend many mayors across the region clarified that seasonal property owners were welcome, but tourists were asked to stay home.

"We love our tourists. We look forward to seeing them when this is over, but for now we ask that they stay home," said Wasaga Beach Mayor Nina Bifolchi.

Mayor Smith says he believes Muskoka’s quiet weekend was due to a number of factors.

“The weather forecast wasn’t great and we put the message out that for day-trippers; it’s not really a great time for them because there is nothing for them,” he said.

“As far as cottage-goers go, some of them are hear already so it wasn’t necessarily everybody coming up at once,” Smith added.