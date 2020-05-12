BARRIE -- The county of Simcoe will reopen more landfill sites and extend hours of operations starting May 25.

The county has four sites open now for urgent and essential use with reduced hours in Oro, North Simcoe, Nottawasaga and West Gwillimbury.

As of May 25, Collingwood, Mara and Adjala-Tosorontio will reopen.

Residents are asked to continue storing materials at home if possible and only use the landfills to drop-off waste that needs to be disposed of immediately.

Safety measures for physical distancing will remain in place.

The county's popular compost program and bulky item and textile collections are all postponed due to the pandemic.