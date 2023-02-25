More icy conditions forecast for Simcoe County: Here's when to expect it

Another bout of icy conditions is headed to Simcoe County over the next 24 hours.

According to Environment Canada, a mix of wintry precipitation along with strong winds are expected to start Monday afternoon and continue into the night.

The weather agency notes the precipitation will likely begin as snow with significant accumulations possible as the day progresses.

Environment Canada says the snow will transition into ice pellets or possibly freezing rain with it likely to last several hours before shifting to showers.

Along with the wet weather, strong wind gusts of up to 70 or 80 km/h are also expected Monday, making for the possibility of power outages in some areas.

According to the national weather agency, the precipitation could significantly impact the Monday evening commute.

There is also the risk of freezing drizzle overnight into early Tuesday morning, which has the potential to impact school buses.