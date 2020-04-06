BARRIE -- The Simcoe Muskoka District Health Unit has announced 25 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 since Friday, including one man from Wasaga Beach who passed away.

"We've had a death over the weekend," said Medical Officer of Health Dr. Charles Gardner, during a media teleconference. "A man in his seventies, travel-related," he added.

The man contracted the virus in Ecuador. He died on Saturday at Collingwood's General Marine Hospital.

His death brings the total number of fatalities in the region to five.

Of the twenty-five new confirmed cases announced on Monday, eleven of those occurred at the Bradford Valley Care Community, a long-term care facility in Bradford.

"They are under isolation on the premises, with the exception of one staff member who's in isolation at home," said Gardner.

This comes just days after the health unit confirmed an outbreak at the Spencer House long-term care centre in Orillia.

Gardner says the virus continues to impact people primarily between the ages of 35-64. The main source of infection in confirmed cases continues to be travel, but community-acquired cases have increased by 13 cases since last Monday.

Gardner also says the region is entering a crucial phase of the pandemic.

"This is the month that we're going to see the extent which the surge occurs. If we're very successful, it'll be a limited surge. If we're less successful, it'll be a bigger surge, more likely to overwhelm our healthcare system."

There are 14 new confirmed cases in York Region, bringing the total to 458. There have been 16 deaths in that region. In Grey Bruce, there are five new confirmed cases, bringing the total to 26.