BARRIE, ONT. -- York Region Public Health now say three people who attended a party with as many as 100 guests in Schomberg earlier this month have tested positive for COVID-19. A fourth person is considered to be a probable case.

Officials say the three people with COVID-19 were infectious at the July 12 bash. They did not practice physical distancing or cover their faces. As a result, doctors warn other guests may have been exposed to the virus and should be tested.

On Saturday, York Region Public Health listed the location of the party as 17015 8th Concession. Sharing the address is something officials were initially reluctant to do.

“York Region Public Health had hoped the confirmed cases would be able to release more information about those who attended the party before needing to release the address to the public,” Patrick Casey, Director of Corporate Communications for York Region said in a statement. “As limited contact tracing has been possible, we are relying on those who attended the party to be forthcoming so we can assess their risk and provide directions regarding testing and self-isolation.

CTV News has learned the sprawling home was being used as an Airbnb rental at the time of the party.

York Regional Police say they received a complaint on the night in question. The complainant reported more than 20 cars in the driveway of the home and people shooting off fireworks. Police say the broke up the party at around midnight.

While it is not clear who organized the party, public health doctors say the three people who’ve tested positive are not York Region Residents. Doctors will not disclose where they were visiting from.

