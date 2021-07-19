BARRIE, ONT. -- The City of Barrie will be resuming services as part of Step 3 of Ontario's plan of reopening.

Here is what’s reopening and when:

Barrie Recreation Centres

Recreation Centres in Barrie will reopen their doors as of Friday and will be open to in-person visits.

Pre-registration and bookings can now be made online.

The City is requiring that COVID-19 screening forms are filled out prior to arrival.

Facilities will be closed on weekends throughout the summer.

City services

City services are now open for regular, in-person services from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., Monday to Friday. Appointments are still required for marriage and business licenses.

The landfill

There are now no restrictions on the number of cars allowed at the landfill. Cash will now be accepted as payment on-site.

Community BBQs

Community BBQs at Centennial and Tyndale Park can now be used. Staff will unlock the BBQs and empty coals at the beginning of each day and as needed. The city asks that BBQ users clean their own grills.

Barrie libraries

Both locations of the Barrie Public library are open to in-person services. Capacity limits are restricted at the downtown and Painswick locations, and visits are limited to an hour or less. Browsing and computer access are permitted and spaces for working or studying can be booked in advance.

Development and Building services

A representative will now be on-site at city hall to answer any development or building questions Monday to Friday 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. by email or by phone.

Additional information can be found at the City of Barrie's website.