BARRIE -- Assessment centres popping up like the one in Barrie are at the front line of the health care system during the COVID-19 outbreak.

Centres are now operational in both Collingwood and Orillia to help people suffering from severe symptoms of the virus.

Dr. Monica Wolnik works at the assessment centre in Barrie and says "Full set of vital signs including temperature, respiratory rate, blood pressure and oxygen saturation those clinic signs give us a very good idea how sick a person is and how they are fighting off a virus whether it's COVID or something else,"

Dr. Wolnik says most people have been instructed to stay home and self-isolate and only the very ill will be referred to the hospital to be tested and treated.

"Emergency also has to be open for the other non-COVID emergencies," says Dr. Wolnik. "People are still going to have strokes and heart attacks and things like that, and we need to be open and ready to receive those patients."

On Saturday, Dr. Charles Gardner, the Medical Officer of Health for Simcoe and Muskoka, says more assessment centres will be opening in the coming days.

"(We) anticipate having one open up Monday in Midland and my understanding there are plans for possibly two to be opening up in Muskoka," says Dr. Gardner, "but I do not have a date as to when they would be opening."

There is growing evidence that the virus is starting to spread across the region. Yesterday, the health unit confirmed a woman from Bradford West Gwillimbury likely acquired COVID-19 in the community. Dr. Wolnik is urging everybody, especially all travellers to self-isolate.

"We assume that you may have the virus, and you need to stay home, but please don't come to the centre just to be checked because you were travelling," says Wolnik.

Public health officials recommend using their online self-assessment tool or contacting the public health unit before visiting one of the assessment centres.