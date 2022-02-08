More allegations made against Alliston, Ont. doctor accused of sexual assault

Three more people have come forward with allegations against an Alliston, Ont. doctor accused of sexual assault.

Nottawasaga Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) first charged Dr. Samuel Olupona, 71, of Kleinburg, with two counts of sexual assault on Nov. 30, 2021.

According to police, there are now four known victims and Olupona is facing a total of five charges as of Tuesday.

Olupona was held in custody until his bail hearing at the time of his arrest. The College of Physicians and Surgeons of Ontario set bail conditions, placing restrictions around his practice, highlighted on its website.

Under these restrictions, Olupona is not allowed to contact or communicate with the first identified victim and is not to be within 100 metres of them.

He also isn’t allowed to possess any weapons as defined under the Criminal Code of Canada and can only see patients in the presence of a chaperon as authorized by Stevenson Memorial Hospital.

Additionally, the College ordered the accused's practice to be under a clinical supervisor's guidance for three months, effective Oct. 28, 2021.

None of the allegations against Olupona have been proven in court. He is set to appear in provincial court in Bradford on March 10.

Police say they believe there may be more victims and encourage them to come forward.

Believed victims or anyone with information is asked to contact Nottawasaga OPP at 1-888-310-1122 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).

-with files from CTV's Kim Phillips