More allegations made against Alliston, Ont. doctor accused of sexual assault

(File image.) (File image.)

Barrie Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

NEW

NEW | Liberal MP speaks out against Canadian COVID-19 policies

A Liberal MP is speaking out against Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and provincial governments' pandemic policies, and politicians' handling of the ongoing trucker convoy protests. Joel Lightbound, the Louis-Hebert, Que. MP, held a press conference on Parliament Hill on Tuesday morning saying that he thinks those concerned about COVID-19 policies have 'legitimate concerns' that should be addressed.

Liberal MP Joel Lightbound rises in the House of Commons in Ottawa on Friday, December 1, 2017. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld

OPINION

OPINION | Tom Mulcair: Both Ford and Trudeau have completely dropped the ball

In the blink of an eye, Canadians have been reminded that we should never take our democracy or its institutions for granted. What was supposed to be a bon-enfant demonstration against a vaccine requirement soon melted down into an ugly, unbridled celebration of lawlessness, former NDP leader Tom Mulcair writes in his latest column for CTVNews.ca.

Retired pope asks pardon for abuse, but admits no wrongdoing

Retired Pope Benedict XVI asked forgiveness Tuesday for any 'grievous faults' in his handling of clergy sex abuse cases, but denied any personal or specific wrongdoing after an independent report criticized his actions in four cases while he was archbishop of Munich, Germany.

Atlantic

Montreal

Ottawa

Toronto

Kitchener

London

Northern Ontario

Windsor

Calgary

Saskatoon

Edmonton

Vancouver