More affordable homes for seniors to be built in Muskoka
The Government of Canada has provided funding to help build 95 housing units for seniors in Gravenhurst, Ont.
Announced Thursday, the government is investing $23.3 million to construct the Alexander Retirement Care Facility at 520 Isaac Street.
The units will provide housing to seniors and those living with disabilities or mental health issues.
The investment was made through the National Housing Strategy’s (NHS) National Housing Co-investment Fund (NHCF).
"We are grateful to have the financial investment of Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation’s (CMHC) through the National Housing Co-Investment Fund," said Leonard Ojha, managing general partner, Alexander Muskoka Residence.
"Our goal to provide a leading older adult community that is affordable and built to a high-efficiency standard would not have become a reality without CMHC’s support.
"CMHC’s investment, along with our other partners The District of Muskoka, Muskoka Community Futures and our Limited Partners, was fundamental in making our project a reality."
Along with residential suites, the three-story facility will have a large kitchen, an activity and common area, laundry, a health centre and physiotherapy rooms.
The suites vary from bachelor and one-bedroom to two-bedroom apartments.
"On behalf of District Council, we are pleased to be a partner in this much-needed affordable housing project that will benefit both the District of Muskoka and the Town of Gravenhurst," Gravenhurst Mayor Paul Kelly said.
"It supports the District’s 10-Year Housing Homeless Plan’s goal to provide 'housing for everyone' and to increase affordable housing supply in Muskoka."
Construction of the facility began in January and should be close to being finished by the end of 2023.
