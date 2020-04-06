BARRIE --

There is a moose on the loose in Orillia.

The OPP is currently responding to an area in the north end of Orillia, where the moose is wandering around.

It is suspected that this is the same moose the OPP responded to calls about this weekend.

Police say their biggest concern right now is for public safety and people gathering in groups to try and watch it.

Officers are trying to move it along back into a forested area away from people and homes.

The police say at this time, anyone who has been outside watching the moose has maintained safe physical distancing practices.

At the request of the OPP and its concerns for public safety, we are not broadcasting the location of the moose at this time.