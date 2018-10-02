

CTV Barrie





OPP were called to a four-vehicle collision involving a moose on Highway 69 in Archipelago Township.

Police say a northbound vehicle tried to pass a transport truck and collided with the moose. As the animal lay lifeless on the highway three more vehicles ran over it.

According to police, three people were injured and taken to hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Police are reminding motorists to take extra caution when driving a night to help reduce the risk of a wildlife collision.