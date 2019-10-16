Provincial police were busy tracking a moose on a mission throughout the day on Tuesday as it meandered along Highway 11 in Orillia.

Several motorists spotted the moose walking along the shoulder of the highway near KRS Crane Rentals, and it even made attempts to cross the road during rush hour.

Police got the first call about the moose on the loose before noon on Tuesday, and from that point, they were back and forth to check on the situation well into the evening.

Officers say the concern was for the safety of people who got out of their vehicles to interact with the large animal. Police say vehicles slowed to look at the creature, causing traffic hazards.

The moose repeatedly wandered away from the highway, only to return a short time later.

It eventually crossed the highway and traffic resumed.

There were no reports of any injuries or damage to any vehicles.