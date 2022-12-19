Montreal man arrested in connection with Grandparent scam in Simcoe County

A 24-year-old Montreal man is under arrest in connection with a grandparent scam in Collingwood.

Police say the victim in the case was contacted by someone claiming to be a police officer who said their grandson had been arrested and needed $8,000 for bail.

Police say the caller also told the victim not to speak to anyone about the case, claiming a gag order had been issued.

They say the caller said he would send someone to his residence to collect the money. Police say a short time later, a male arrived and the victim handed over the funds.

Later that day, they say the victim received another call from a man claiming to be a police officer, who requested an additional $9,500 be sent via courier to an address in Ottawa "as a result of a judge's order."

The victim, suspecting fraud, contacted the police, leading to the arrest of the 24-year-old man who faces pending charges.

DON'T BECOME A VICTIM

The grandparent scam targets seniors by taking advantage of their emotions and attempting to steal their money.

The scam usually begins with a phone call from someone pretending to be the victim's grandchild.

Police say there are ways to protect yourself from this scam, like verifying the information before acting.

Be cautious about giving out personal information or sending money to anyone you don't know and trust, and be careful about what you post online, as scammers can use this information to target you.

It's also important to be aware of caller ID spoofing, where scammers can disguise their phone number to appear as a trusted number.

If you have elderly loved ones, police suggest having a conversation with them about how to recognize and avoid this type of scam.