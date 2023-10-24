BARRIE
Barrie

    • Monthly RVH Auxiliary 50/50 draw taking on spooky twist

    This month's RVH Auxiliary 50/50 draw is taking on a spooky twist, with Halloween just around the corner.

    The monthly draw is being sponsored by Mayes-Martin Ltd, a frequent supporter of the charity draw for many years. In addition to the regular options, which include three tickets for $10, participants can have 100 tickets in their name for $31 in honour of Halloween just a few days after the draw.

    Funds raised from the draw will again go towards the hospital's planned expansion of its neonatal intensive care unit (NIC-U).

    "We have a commitment of $5 million that the auxiliary has committed for the NIC-U, and we're getting there, halfway there," said RVH Auxiliary vice-president Pat Ummels. "So we need to bring in more money!"

    Mayes-Martin Ltd. is hoping other businesses sign up to take a turn at being a monthly sponsor.

    "We really appreciate working with [the auxiliary], supporting the local RVH hospital that we all use in our lifetime as local community members," said Craig Bemrose, the sales manager at Mayes-Martin Ltd.

    The deadline to purchase tickets is on Wednesday at 11:59 p.m. They can be purchased online or at Mayes-Martin Ltd. in Barrie.

