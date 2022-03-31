Monthly market finds new home in Barrie's downtown core
After outgrowing its traditional venue, a monthly market in Barrie has found some new temporary homes right in Barrie's downtown core.
Since starting in an effort to support local artisans and musicians, the Sonder Market has grown to incorporate more than 50 vendors and needed a new space. New partnerships with some downtown businesses have brought the market to Barrie's downtown, with its March edition held at Dunlop Street Diner on Thursday.
"The markets are really important because we have a lot of entities," says Angie Caswell, a co-operator of Sonders Studio & Events and Parking Lot Pizza. "We've created a sort of a family, and we just keep growing and welcoming more and more vendors, and we've really been able to support some small businesses."
The market features various vendors selling products, including clothing, photography and jewelry. The vendors often change as it operates once a month, with 23 of the approximately 50 taking part on Thursday.
"We keep a DJ going at all of our events too because we're all about our vibe," Caswell says. "It's all about the vibe for us. We love that sense of coming together and being joyful, so the music is very important to us."
Caswell says the market proved a critical source of revenue for many of the vendors throughout the COVID-19 pandemic. It has formed new partnerships with Dunlop Street Diner, Donaleigh's Irish Public House and North Country.
The market will be switching locations between those three restaurants over the coming months, with an outdoor edition in the planning stages this summer with the Barrie Baycats.
It operates on the last Thursday of every month. For more information, click here.
Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
First Nations say Pope Francis meeting the beginning of a 'new partnership'
Assembly of First Nations delegation lead Chief Gerald Antoine says he believes a meeting held with Pope Francis at the Vatican will be the beginning of a 'new partnership' between Indigenous groups and the Catholic Church in working towards reconciliation.
CTV NEWS IN ROME | Residential school survivor presents Pope with symbolic moccasins
A First Nations delegate has given the Pope a gift of symbolic moccasins in the hopes that he will return them when he visits Canada.
CTV NEWS IN ROME | Indigenous delegate receives cultural name in ceremony outside Vatican
Lorelei Williams, an advocate for missing and murdered Indigenous women and children, was given her cultural name outside the Vatican on Thursday night after delegates met with the pope to discuss the Catholic Church's responsibility for the abuses suffered in Canada's residential school.
'It feels like it's losing dignity': B.C. parents unable to register baby with Indigenous name
A Squamish Nation mother is speaking out about her struggle to get her newborn daughter's Indigenous name recognized and recorded on B.C. government ID.
Ontario has 'eliminated all our defences' against COVID subvariant: epidemiologist
An infectious disease expert says 'there's no doubt' a sixth wave of COVID-19 is sweeping across Ontario, and it's being driven by the highly transmissible BA.2 subvariant at the same time restrictions have been lifted across the province.
Russians leave Chernobyl as Ukraine braces for renewed attacks
Russian troops left the heavily contaminated Chornobyl nuclear site early Friday after returning control to the Ukrainians, authorities said, as eastern parts of the country braced for renewed attacks and Russians blocked another aid mission to the besieged port city of Mariupol.
Putin targets enemies at home as his missiles strike Ukraine
Long before Vladimir Putin's invasion of Ukraine and the mass detentions of Russian peace protesters, the Kremlin was already stifling dissent with choking bureaucracy. Throughout 2021, the Kremlin tightened the screws on its opponents – including supporters of jailed opposition leader Alexei Navalny – using a combination of arrests, internet censorship and blacklists.
NACI guidance on fourth dose of COVID vaccine expected soon: PHAC
The National Advisory Committee on Immunization is expected to release guidance on fourth doses of COVID-19 vaccines in early April as public health indicators tick up across Canada.
'Obvious attempt to create chaos,' Charest campaign says of fake donation pledges
Jean Charest's team says it is aware that fake donation pledges were made to the Conservative leadership candidate's campaign, calling the situation 'an obvious attempt to create chaos.'
Atlantic
-
'I don’t feel they’re digging into it enough': Husband of N.S. woman killed in mass shooting angry after day at inquiry
Thursday was the first time Nick Beaton came to the public proceedings being held in Halifax by the Mass Casualty Commission, and he says he was only faced with disappointment.
-
Halifax and Moncton prepare joint bid to host World Junior Hockey Championship
CTV News has learned Halifax and Moncton are preparing a joint bid to host the 2023 IIHF World Junior Hockey Championship, after the International Ice Hockey Federation pulled the event from Russia in February.
-
COVID-19 cases among MLAs and staff halt budget work in Nova Scotia Legislature
Premier Tim Houston won’t call it so, but opposition party members say there's a COVID-19 outbreak at the Nova Scotia Province House.
Montreal
-
Montreal anti-violence forum needs more English minority voices: advocates
A prominent Montreal advocacy group says it’s ready to file a formal complaint to the city’s ombudsman over a recent violence forum hosted by the city’s police force. They say the event left out several English-language community groups, amounting to a lack of adequate representation.
-
Pedestrian in critical condition after being struck by truck in Montreal's Rosemont-La Petite-Patrie
A man around the age of 60 was rushed to hospital in critical condition Thursday following a collision with a truck in Montreal's Rosemont-La Petite-Patrie borough.
-
COVID-19 in Quebec: despite 6th wave, no new health measures
Quebec's health minister says outlying regions that were spared during the winter Omicron wave are being hit hard by the sixth wave, and that Quebec won't add restrictions or change it's strategy to fight the COVID-19 pandemic.
Ottawa
-
Ottawa COVID-19 wastewater viral signal reaches new high
Hospitalizations from COVID-19 in Ottawa are holding steady, but wastewater readings have reached new highs as public health officials warn of a resurgence of the virus.
-
Gatineau minor hockey player speaks out about racist incidents
A Gatineau, Que. minor hockey player is speaking out about several incidents of racism and discrimination on the ice.
-
Ontario has no plans to reintroduce mask mandate despite sixth wave, health minister says
Ontario's health minister says that her government is 'staying the course' and is unlikely to reimpose public health restrictions, even as some local officials urge their residents to keep masking in indoor public settings.
Toronto
-
Three people dead after crash in Toronto
Three people are dead after an SUV apparently sped through a red light, hit two pedestrians and crashed into a truck flatbed near Toronto's waterfront Thursday afternoon, police say.
-
Ontario vet travels to Ukrainian border to care for animals of refugees
Standing inside an animal shelter near the Ukrainian border, veterinarian Cliff Redford is holding a baby goat named Mya. Redford says this animal is symbolic of what he is seeing over there.
-
This is how the April 1 carbon tax increase will affect gas prices in Ontario
An increase in Canada's carbon pricing plan will make filling up your gas tank more expensive on Friday morning.
Kitchener
-
'I had to save my daughters': Ukrainian woman flees to Kitchener
A Ukrainian woman recounts her harrowing journey from eastern-central Ukraine to Romania and ultimately Kitchener.
-
Kitchener killer to be released from prison
A man responsible for the deaths of four people is being released from prison. Kevin Koehler, 57 of Kitchener, has been granted a conditional release after serving two-thirds of his 12-year sentence.
-
Everything you need to know about cryptocurrency
Part one of CTV Kitchener's exclusive series on cryptocurrency and local women making their mark in the space
London
-
London Payday loan lenders targeted by protesters calling for change
Local members of a national group representing low and moderate-income families protested against payday loan and cheque cashing operators Thursday.
-
Death investigation underway in Huron County
A death investigation has been launched by Huron OPP on the outskirts of Brussels, Ont.
-
Fire on Dundas Street deemed suspicious by police
The London Police Service has deemed a fire late Wednesday evening to be suspicious in nature.
Northern Ontario
-
20 year old man shot in New Sudbury
GSPS is asking for the public’s help after a man was shot outside Walmart in New Sudbury
-
Sault businesses expect slow return of U.S. visitors
With COVID-19 testing requirements for fully-vaccinated travellers set to come down this week, Sault Ste. Marie's business and tourism community is getting ready for an increase in visitors crossing the International Bridge.
-
Near North Palliative Care Network providing options for seniors facing social isolation
The Near North Palliative Care Network is hoping to help seniors who have faced social isolation in the last two years from the COVID-19 pandemic by encouraging them to become social volunteer ambassadors for its yearly butterfly release later this year.
Windsor
-
Body of missing man found on Riverside Drive
Windsor police have confirmed the body of a missing man was discovered near the Ambassador Bridge.
-
Another set of keys handed over by Habitat for Humanity Windsor-Essex
Habitat for Humanity Windsor-Essex celebrated the latest dedication of another Ford City home Thursday while preparing for more construction just several blocks away.
-
Amherstburg thrust into digital age
It is considered the fastest technology on the planet and fibre optics is now in the Town of Amherstburg thanks to a partnership with Bell, the parent company of CTV Windsor.
Calgary
-
Here's what's affecting Alberta gas prices on April 1
The federal carbon tax goes up Friday, the same day the province launches a temporary break in the provincial gas tax, with the goal hopefully keeping more cash in Albertans' wallets - but some experts say it's complicated.
-
'There will be reckoning': Calgary officers warned about defying 'thin blue line' orders
There has been mixed reaction following the Calgary Police Commission’s order for on-duty police officers to stop wearing the 'thin blue line' patches.
-
Hate crimes team investigating 'racially-motivated' graffiti discovered on 17 Avenue Wednesday
Calgary Police's Hate Crime Team are investigating graffiti discovered along 17 Avenue S.W.
Saskatoon
-
Woman charged with THC impairment in Saskatoon girl's death identified
A woman charged in a nine-year-old girl's death has been named in court records.
-
Saskatoon police arrest assault suspect who had escaped twice before
Saskatoon police say they have arrested a man who had escaped into Confederation Mall on the weekend.
-
Sask. COVID-19 deaths drop to 20 last week
Twenty new COVID-19-related deaths were reported in Saskatchewan – down 13 from the previous weekly provincial update.
Edmonton
-
Edmonton crime map by police offers more detailed look at trends on streets
A map tracking crime, as well as non-criminal police calls, across Edmonton's neighbourhoods is now live.
-
Teacher accused of sexually exploiting minor: St. Albert RCMP
An Edmonton man who worked as a teacher has been charged with making and possessing child pornography.
-
Danielle Smith to announce return to politics Friday
Former Wildrose leader and Calgary journalist Danielle Smith is re-entering provincial politics.
Vancouver
-
B.C. health officials sharing details on possible 2nd booster shots next week
The B.C. government will be addressing plans for providing second booster shots of COVID-19 vaccine to certain populations next week.
-
Fraser Valley nurse hit with multiple tickets despite registering for staff parking pass
A nurse at a Lower Mainland hospital feels as though she's being punished just for going to work.
-
Dog attack in Delta leaves patient in critical condition, BCEHS says
Paramedics say they transported a person to hospital in critical condition after an apparent dog attack in Delta Thursday afternoon.