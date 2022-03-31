Monthly market finds new home in Barrie's downtown core

After outgrowing its traditional venue, a monthly market in Barrie has found some new temporary homes right in Barrie's downtown core.

Since starting in an effort to support local artisans and musicians, the Sonder Market has grown to incorporate more than 50 vendors and needed a new space. New partnerships with some downtown businesses have brought the market to Barrie's downtown, with its March edition held at Dunlop Street Diner on Thursday.

"The markets are really important because we have a lot of entities," says Angie Caswell, a co-operator of Sonders Studio & Events and Parking Lot Pizza. "We've created a sort of a family, and we just keep growing and welcoming more and more vendors, and we've really been able to support some small businesses."

The market features various vendors selling products, including clothing, photography and jewelry. The vendors often change as it operates once a month, with 23 of the approximately 50 taking part on Thursday.

"We keep a DJ going at all of our events too because we're all about our vibe," Caswell says. "It's all about the vibe for us. We love that sense of coming together and being joyful, so the music is very important to us."

Caswell says the market proved a critical source of revenue for many of the vendors throughout the COVID-19 pandemic. It has formed new partnerships with Dunlop Street Diner, Donaleigh's Irish Public House and North Country.

The market will be switching locations between those three restaurants over the coming months, with an outdoor edition in the planning stages this summer with the Barrie Baycats.

It operates on the last Thursday of every month. For more information, click here.