BARRIE, ONT. -- With a sunny, hot long weekend on the horizon, the OPP is flagging safety concerns around Mono Cliffs Provincial Park.

Police say park staff have been "overwhelmed" by an influx of visitors and their vehicles.

Last weekend, more than 200 parking tickets were issued to vehicles whose drivers ignored the rules on roads around the park.

Police worry about potential safety hazards presented by vehicles lining both sides of the road. They warn that vehicles found to be illegally parked will be ticketed and could be towed.