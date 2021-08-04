BARRIE, ONT. -- Education Minister Stephen Lecce is expected to announce $25 million more in ventilation funding for schools in Simcoe Muskoka and across the province Wednesday.

The announcement is related to standalone HEPA units, which are required in all classrooms in schools that don't have mechanical ventilation.

Tuesday, the province released it's back-to-school plan, which includes the resumption of library facitlities, some extra-curriculars and assemblies.

Students are not required to wear masks outdoors, but Grades 1 and higher must mask up indoors.

CTV News spoke to Education Minister Lecce in July about the fall semester. Minister Lecce said their obligation was to get all students back to class full time. "We allocated a $1.6 billion investment to retain public health measures that worked well.... the difference this September vs last September is vaccines... we want to encourage more families and youth 12 and up to get the vaccine." Lecce concluded, "It literally is going to be the single greatest way we defend ourselves from the potential spread of COVID-19 in the community."

With files from the Canadian Press