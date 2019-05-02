

The Canadian Press





BIG TROUT LAKE, Ont. -- Officials say a mother and four children have died following a house fire in a northern Ontario First Nation.

A spokesman for the chief and council of Kitchenuhmaykoosib Inninuwug First Nation, located 600 kilometres north of Thunder Bay, Ont., says the blaze broke out on Thursday morning.

Sam McKay says the victims were a single mother and four of her children.

He says investigators have yet to arrive at the scene, so there's no word on what caused the fire.

McKay says the entire community is devastated by the loss.

Grand Chief Alvin Fiddler of Nishnawbe Aski Nation says a team of crisis and support workers will be sent to the community, which is also known as Big Trout Lake.