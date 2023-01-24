Modular home destroyed by fire in Oro-Medonte

Emergency crews responded to a structure fire in Oro-Medonte Tuesday morning, and police requested a nearby school keep everyone indoors as a safety precaution.

The fire broke out at a modular home in the area of Line 11 and 15/16 Sideroad.

The homeowner tells CTV News she was dropping her kids off at school when neighbours alerted her to the fire.

Her four cats have not been found, she said.

Fire officials said no injuries were reported, and there was no threat to any adjacent structures.

Because of the nearby fire, provincial police placed East Oro Public School in a 'shelter in place,' meaning school resumes as usual inside, but no one leaves the building as a safety measure.

It has since been lifted.