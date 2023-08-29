Modified vehicles not permitted to enter Wasaga Beach this Labour Day weekend

The Town of Wasaga Beach is taking "proactive steps" to stop an unsanctioned car rally from happening over the Labour Day weekend, including road closures and vehicle checkpoints with the support of Ontario police.

"Obey the law. Respect our community. Come to enjoy the last long weekend of summer and our Memories of Summer music festival, but leave your modified vehicles at home. Modified vehicles will not be permitted to enter our municipality this weekend," stated Mayor Brian Smith.

In a release issued Tuesday, provincial police stated they are preparing for residents and visitors to the area to have a safe and enjoyable long weekend, adding this reminder to the public:

"Speeding, racing, stunt driving, following too closely, unsafe lane changes and road rage are among the aggressive driving behaviours that place drivers, passengers, and other road users at risk. The OPP will respond to unlawful events in an appropriate and professional manner."

Residents and visitors to the beachfront town can expect a higher than typical police presence.

"Any time the Town and our partners, including the OPP, become aware of unsanctioned events that may be heading our way, Wasaga Beach residents, businesses and visitors can be assured we have a plan," said Smith.

Traffic diversion measures will be in effect throughout the long weekend starting Wednesday.

Road closures will occur at Shore Lane and Cedar Grove Parkway, Bay Sands Drive and Lyons Court, Ramblewood Drive and Lyons Court, Middleton Drive and Morgan Road, and Ryther Road and Marvin Gardens Boulevard.

Additionally, vehicle checkpoints will start Thursday at noon at River Road East and John Street, River Road West and Village Gate Drive, Klondike Park Road and Veterans Way, Sunnidale Road and Maple Drive, 45th Street South and Wasaga Sands Drive, and Mosley Street and 70th Street North.

Beach Drive will only be open to pedestrian traffic starting Thursday at noon for the annual Memories of Summer music festival and fireworks.

Unsanctioned car rallies descended on Wasaga Beach during the pandemic, marring the town with property damage and disturbances and resulting in hundreds of charges.