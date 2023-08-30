Modified car with no muffler stopped in Wasaga Beach with OPP ramping up enforcement

Provincial police are on the hunt for modified vehicles entering Wasaga Beach ahead of the long weekend in anticipation of a potential unsanctioned car rally.

Huronia West OPP stopped a vehicle with no muffler, an improperly displayed licence plate, and an obstructed windshield, resulting in charges for the driver.

Police say they are patrolling and enforcing the rules of the road as the Town of Wasaga Beach takes steps to pump the brakes on illegal activity in the beachfront town over Labour Day weekend.

On Tuesday, the Town and OPP announced a heightened response to illegal events held over long weekends in Wasaga Beach the last few years, causing property damage and resulting in hundreds of charges for drivers.

While police are out cracking down on aggressive driving behaviours and souped-up vehicles, the Town is using the tools in its toolbox, including road closures and vehicle checkpoints, to deter unwelcome conduct.

Hundreds gathered in Wasaga Beach for an unsanctioned car rally on Sat. Sept. 25, 2021 (Kraig Krause/CTV News Barrie)

Wasaga Beach Mayor Brian Smith urged residents and visitors to "obey the law. Respect our community."

Smith warned that modified vehicles would not be permitted to enter the town over the weekend, noting the increased police presence, adding, "Wasaga Beach residents, businesses and visitors can be assured, we have a plan."

The Town of Wasaga Beach posted signs notifying the public of the fines associated with illegal car rallies ahead of the long weekend. Wed., Aug. 30, 2023. (CTV News/Rob Cooper)

The Town reminded anyone planning to organize or participate in an unsanctioned car rally could face hefty fines with new signs posted at the town's entrance.