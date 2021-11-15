Mobile vaccine bus offers COVID-19 shots as cases rise in Simcoe Muskoka

Barrie, Ont. -

COVID-19 cases are rising across Simcoe Muskoka as more people spend time indoors during the cool months, which is why the health unit has made getting a vaccine more convenient with the mobile immunization clinic.

The GO-VAXX bus will stop in various locations across the region over the next week offering Pfizer shots to those willing to roll up their sleeves for their first or second dose.

The shots are available first-come-first-serve with no appointments necessary.

The bus will make stops at the following locations:

Mon., Nov. 15

Lampman Lane Splash Pad Parking Lot

59 Lampman Lane, Barrie

Time: 2 p.m. - 7 p.m.



Wed., Nov. 17

Washago Community Centre

4361 Hamilton St., Washago

Time: 10 a.m. - 3 p.m.



Travel Lodge

300 Bayfield St., Barrie

Time: 10 a.m. - 6 p.m.



Sat., Nov, 20

Tottenham Community and Fitness Centre

139 Queen St., N., Tottenham

Time: 11 a.m. - 6 p.m.



Sun., Nov. 21

Collingwood Home Hardware Building Centre

104 High St., Collingwood

Time: 10 a.m. - 4 p.m.

The RVH Sperling Drive Immunization Clinic in Barrie also offers COVID-19 vaccinations to eligible residents on Sundays to Thursdays.

Additionally, select pharmacies and some health care providers are also able to administer the shot.

COVID-19 immunizations are available to anyone born in 2009 or earlier.

Residents are encouraged to dress for the cooler weather because some clinics require individuals to wait outdoors.