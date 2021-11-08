MNR waiting on bears in Orillia neighbourhood to climb down from tree

Barrie, Ont. -

Police are keeping a close eye on two bears that climbed a tree in an Orillia park Monday afternoon, prompting officers to take extra precautions at four nearby schools in the city's north end.

Provincial police say Orchard Park Public School, Orillia Secondary School, Lions Oval Public School, and Samuel-De-Champlain were placed in a hold and secure as a precaution after reported sightings of the bears near Park Street.

When the school day ended, police gave permission for students and staff to end the security lockdown.

Police ask the public to avoid the area near Orillia Secondary School to allow for the safe "retrieval of the bears."

Representatives with the Ministry of Natural Resources said they hope the bears come down on their own and make their way back into the woods.

HOLD AND SECURE

The safety measure is a response to a threat or incident in the general vicinity of a school, but not necessarily on school property.

All exterior doors are locked during a hold and secure, with no one permitted in or out of the building, but regular school routines continue indoors.

