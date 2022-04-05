Mix of sun, rain and flurries this week in Barrie

Snow, rain and double digit temperatures are expected in the Barrie-area this week.

According to Environment Canada, the temperature will rise to 10C on Tuesday before climbing to a high of 12C on Wednesday and 14C on Thursday.

The weather agency says there is a 40 per cent chance of rain on Wednesday and Thursday before the temperatures drop on Friday.

On Friday night, temperatures are expected to dive below zero, and flurries could make their way throughout the region over the weekend.

Environment Canada's forecast shows that the conditions will clear on Monday, with temperatures hovering around 12C.