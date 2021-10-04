Missing Waubaushene girl found 'in good health'

Barrie, Ont. -

A young Waubaushene girl who was reported missing has been located "in good health," police say.

The 14-year-old disappeared on Monday evening, and police believed she was headed to Midland.

They sent out an alert for the public to be on the lookout for her when she didn't return home.

On Tuesday, just before 1 p.m., the OPP announced the girl was safe and extended a thank you to the public for helping to find her.