Missing vulnerable senior found safe by police helicopter
Published Thursday, April 23, 2020 2:29PM EDT
Image from York Regional Police Air2 after locating a vulnerable woman on April 14, 2020. (Supplied)
BARRIE -- When an 89-year-old vulnerable woman was reported missing by her concerned daughter, police took to the air to search for her in Whitchurch-Stouffville.
York Regional Police say the senior was unfamiliar with the vast 150-acre property when she wandered off on April 14.
Police say the woman had last been seen a little over an hour before they were called.
The police helicopter scanned the property and located the woman an hour into the search near a wooded area.
She was found to be in good health by York Region paramedics.