BARRIE -- When an 89-year-old vulnerable woman was reported missing by her concerned daughter, police took to the air to search for her in Whitchurch-Stouffville.

York Regional Police say the senior was unfamiliar with the vast 150-acre property when she wandered off on April 14.

Police say the woman had last been seen a little over an hour before they were called.

The police helicopter scanned the property and located the woman an hour into the search near a wooded area.

She was found to be in good health by York Region paramedics.