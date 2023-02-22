Missing vulnerable child could be in Keswick or Newmarket area
Police in York Region are asking for the public's help to locate a missing 12-year-old boy.
Police say Tucker Hall, of Georgina, was last seen by his family on Tuesday around 1 p.m., walking in the area of Lowndes Avenue and Patchell Crescent.
Police learned the boy was seen by friends shortly before 8 p.m. later that day at the Upper Canada Mall in Newmarket.
He hasn't been seen or made contact with family or friends since then.
Police say he does not have a cell phone or access to money but is familiar with public transit in both Georgina and Newmarket.
"Police and his family are growing increasingly concerned for his well-being," York Regional Police noted in a release issued Wednesday.
Tucker is five feet tall, with a thin build, an was wearing a green frog bucket hat, grey and black Nike sweater, black jeans, red and white Jordans, and is missing his left eye.
Anyone with information is asked to call 911 or York Regional Police at 1-866-876-5423.
