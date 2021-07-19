Advertisement
Missing Tay Township man found deceased
Published Monday, July 19, 2021 7:50PM EDT
OPP file image.
BARRIE, ONT. -- A Port McNicholl man who was reported missing at the beginning of this month has sadly been found deceased.
Police have identified a body discovered in Port McNicholl on July 8 as 59-year-old Thomas Rowland, who was reported missing at the end of June.
No foul play is expected.
Police and family wish to thank the public for their assistance in the investigation.
