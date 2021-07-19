Advertisement
Missing Tay Township man found dead
Published Monday, July 19, 2021 7:50PM EDT Last Updated Tuesday, July 20, 2021 12:06PM EDT
BARRIE, ONT. -- A Port McNicoll man who was reported missing at the beginning of this month has been found dead.
Police identified a body discovered in Port McNicoll on July 8 as 59-year-old Thomas Rowland, who was reported missing at the end of June.
Police do not believe his death to be suspicious.
Police and family wish to thank the public for their assistance in the investigation.
