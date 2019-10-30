Ontario Provincial Police are investigating after the body of a missing person was found in a truck submerged in a lake in Minden.

Police say the person was reported missing on Tuesday night, and by Wednesday morning, a family member spotted the missing person's truck in Kushog Lake, next to Highway 35.

Specialized divers from the OPP Underwater Search and Recovery Unit found the person inside the pickup truck and pulled them out.

Police closed Highway 35 to try and piece together what happened.

The body was sent to the coroner's office in Toronto for a post mortem.

Police are not releasing the name of the victim until the family can be notified.