Missing Orillia woman

    OPP are appealing to the public for help in their search for an Orillia woman who was last seen Saturday afternoon.

    The woman's first name is Erin. Police say she was last seen entering a grey Honda Accord from an address on Harmon Road around 4 p.m. on Saturday.

    She is described as a 5-foot-3, 140-pound female with long brown hair, brown eyes, and a partial tattoo sleeve on her right arm. She is known to use a black and red e-bike.

    Police say they are looking to confirm her well-being and are urging anyone with information about Erin's whereabouts to contact Orillia OPP. 

