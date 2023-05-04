Missing Orangeville man found dead: OPP

Police say a man reported missing in Orangeville on Wednesday has been found dead.

Police launched an extensive search for the 23-year-old man Thursday, noting they were "exhausting every resource available" to find him.

Police said his family was concerned for his health and well-being after he failed to return home.

The OPP K9 unit, helicopter, and drone helped in the search, along with several officers conducting a ground search.

Police extended their "deepest condolences to Kristian's family and friends."