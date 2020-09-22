SAUBLE BEACH, ONT -- Grey Bruce OPP say they located a missing 6-year-old boy in South Bruce.

The boy was spotted by an OPP helicopter in a wooded area not far from his home.

Tuesday evening OPP announced that they were searching for the boy, who went missing from a residence on Mapleport Crescent in Sauble Beach.

According to police, the boy walked away from the residence in an unknown direction at the time of his disappearance.

Police also conducted an extensive ground search involving K9 units and other personnel in addition to air support.

Residents in South Sauble Beach were asked to check their properties during the search.

Around midnight police announced the boy had been spotted by the helicopter. An Emergency Response Team went to the location and found the boy safe. Police did not say if he had sustained any injuries.