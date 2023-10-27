BARRIE
Barrie

    • Missing Niagara senior may be in Orillia

    A missing Niagara-area senior may be in the Orillia area. Fri., Oct. 27, 2023. (Niagara Police Service) A missing Niagara-area senior may be in the Orillia area. Fri., Oct. 27, 2023. (Niagara Police Service)

    Niagara police are asking for the public’s help locating a missing Pelham senior.

    Police say Charles Beno, 83, was last seen in Fonthill noon on Oct. 25.

    They believe he may be in the Orillia area.

    Beno was last seen on Highway 20 near Haist Street at noon.

    He is described as white, five-foot-ten-inches tall, clean-shaven, with short white hair. Beno is believed to be wearing blue jeans and a plaid shirt.

    He may be driving a silver 2017 Dodge Journey with a green tennis ball on the radio antenna. His personalized licence plate reads TEDSAN.

    Anyone with information is asked to call the Niagara Police Service at 905-735-7811.

    Top Stories

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Poilievre pans Trudeau's carbon pricing pivot, Liberals pitch pause as 'great news'

    Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre came out swinging Friday, panning Prime Minister Justin Trudeau for what he characterized as a panicked 'flip-flop' on his carbon pricing policies, as Liberal MPs pitch the pivot as 'great news' for their constituents. 'Justin Trudeau is in total panic mode,' Poilievre said, speaking to reporters in St. John's, Nfld.

    Atlantic

    Montreal

    Ottawa

    Toronto

    Kitchener

    London

    Northern Ontario

    Windsor

    Calgary

    Saskatoon

    Edmonton

    Vancouver

    Stay Connected

    Follow CTV News