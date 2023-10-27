Missing Niagara senior may be in Orillia

Niagara police are asking for the public’s help locating a missing Pelham senior.

Police say Charles Beno, 83, was last seen in Fonthill noon on Oct. 25.

They believe he may be in the Orillia area.

Beno was last seen on Highway 20 near Haist Street at noon.

He is described as white, five-foot-ten-inches tall, clean-shaven, with short white hair. Beno is believed to be wearing blue jeans and a plaid shirt.

He may be driving a silver 2017 Dodge Journey with a green tennis ball on the radio antenna. His personalized licence plate reads TEDSAN.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Niagara Police Service at 905-735-7811.