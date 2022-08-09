Missing Midland man sought by police and family

A man who walked away from a community residence has been reported missing by the police.

Allen Cousineau of Midland left the residence at approximately 10 a.m. Monday morning.

Cousineau is described as a 58 years old, First Nations, 5’6” tall and weighs approximately 145 pounds.

He is said to have a thin build, brown hair, blue eyes, and was wearing a plaid shirt, shorts and a black hat.

He is known to frequent the Midland to Penetanguishene areas. Police and family members are trying to locate him out of concern for his health and welfare.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts can call the OPP at 1-888-310-1122 or call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or anonymous tips can be provided online.