Missing Midland man sought by police and family

Allen Cousineau has been missing since Mon., Aug. 8, 2022 (OPP SUBMITTED PHOTO) Allen Cousineau has been missing since Mon., Aug. 8, 2022 (OPP SUBMITTED PHOTO)

Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Trump says Florida estate 'under siege, raided, and occupied' by FBI

The FBI searched Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate as part of an investigation into whether he took classified records from the White House to his Florida residence, people familiar with the matter said Monday, a move that represents a dramatic and unprecedented escalation of law enforcement scrutiny of the former president.

Atlantic

Montreal

Ottawa

Toronto

Kitchener

London

Northern Ontario

Windsor

Calgary

Saskatoon

Edmonton

Vancouver