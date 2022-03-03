Missing Midland man found 'in good health:' OPP
Provincial police say a man reported missing last month has been located.
According to provincial police, the Midland man was found safe at a residence in town on Tuesday after reports he went missing on Feb. 25.
Police reported the man could be in the Barrie or Midland areas.
They say the 48-year-old man was located "in good health."
