BARRIE, ONT. -- The body of a missing Scarborough man has been found following a massive police search in Minden Hills.

Provincial police say a resident found the body of Robert Smith on Sunday at the north end of Minden Lake near their dock.

Smith's motorcycle was found abandoned in a parking lot near Horseshoe Lake Road on Thursday.

Officers launched a land, air and water search following his disappearance.

Investigators say they do not suspect foul play in the death of the 55-year-old man.