Missing man's body found in Minden foillowing massive police search
Published Friday, July 24, 2020 12:58PM EDT Last Updated Monday, July 27, 2020 2:29PM EDT
Robert Smith, 55, was last seen on July 22, 2020, in the Minden Hills Township area. (Supplied)
BARRIE, ONT. -- The body of a missing Scarborough man has been found following a massive police search in Minden Hills.
Provincial police say a resident found the body of Robert Smith on Sunday at the north end of Minden Lake near their dock.
Smith's motorcycle was found abandoned in a parking lot near Horseshoe Lake Road on Thursday.
Officers launched a land, air and water search following his disappearance.
Investigators say they do not suspect foul play in the death of the 55-year-old man.