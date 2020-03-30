BARRIE -- A man who was reported missing by his family just over a week ago has been found dead.

Police say 44-year-old Steven Strath of Victoria Harbour was last seen walking on Monday, March 23rd, in the area of Albert and John Dillingo streets in Victoria Harbour.

The OPP says a passerby found his body in the bush area off Ivy Lane in Tay Township nearly six days later on Saturday.

Police say it appears he died from a non-suspicious climbing accident.