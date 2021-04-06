BARRIE, ONT. -- The search is on for a missing Kitchener, Ont. man in Tiny Township after an officer spotted the man's vehicle abandoned on Monday on Mark's Point Lane.

Provincial police say 37-year-old Kamil Pawlus hasn't been in contact with his family since Wednesday, and they are growing concerned for his health and wellbeing.

Officers, including the K9 unit, searched throughout the day Monday until sunset and were back in the area Tuesday morning looking for clues.

Southern Georgian Bay OPP says the dive team is on standby if needed while a ground search continues.

Pawlus is a white man, six feet one inch tall, with black hair and hazel eyes. He has a crooked square symbol tattoo on his upper right arm and is possibly wearing a grey fleece sweater, jeans, and light-coloured runners.

Investigators ask anyone with information to contact the OPP at 1-888-310-1122 or leave an anonymous tip with Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.