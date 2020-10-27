BARRIE, ONT. -- Police say a missing Holland Landing boy has been found safe nearly 24 hours after he was reported missing.

The 13-year-old boy left his home on Royal Cedar Court on Monday after 4 p.m. and hadn't been heard from since.

Police began a ground search that lasted for hours and said they believed the boy was on the move, making tracking his location challenging.

Police said the young teen was found in good health with a friend Tuesday.