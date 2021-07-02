BARRIE, ONT. -- South Simcoe Police say a woman reported missing for one week has been found.

Police issued a plea to the public Friday to help locate a 21-year-old Bradford woman who was last seen at her home in the area of 8th Line and Barrie Street on Sat., June 26.

They said her family was concerned for her well-being after not hearing from her for one week.

On Friday evening, police reported she had been found "safe and sound."