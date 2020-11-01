BARRIE, ONT. -- Police are asking for help to find a Bradford man who hasn’t been heard from in several days.

According to South Simcoe Police, Jason Heels left his home near 8th Line and Summerlyn Trail sometime last week and was last heard from on Thursday.

The 31-year-old is described as standing about 5’10 with a medium build, short brown hair, and brown eyes. Heels has three tattoos: ‘Infinity’ across his knuckles, a tribal design on his left shoulder, and a skull on his left shoulder blade.

Police believe Heels is driving a black 2016 Mazda CX3, with a newer Ontario licence plate, CMKP212.

Anyone with information about Jason Heels’ whereabouts is asked to call police or to contact Crime Stoppers.