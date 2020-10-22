BARRIE, ONT. -- Nearly three months after 61-year-old Helen Sedo drove away from her house in Aurora and disappeared, York Regional Police say hunters found her burned-out car in a quarry near Williamsport Road, northeast of Huntsville last week on Oct. 13.

Her son spoke with CTV Toronto last month following his father's arrest and said, "I guess some small part of me kind of suspected early on that I might not see her again for a whole pile of reasons. I never expected anything like this, though."

Still, Helen Sedo's body has not been found.

Investigators are asking anyone with information or trail cameras that -may have -captured anything suspicious to contact the Homicide Unit Tip Line at 1-866-287-5025, via email, or Crime Stoppers to leave an anonymous tip.