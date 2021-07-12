BARRIE, ONT. -- Police are asking for the public's help locating a missing 15-year-old teen.

15-year-old Rayce Harris was last seen around 11:00 p.m. Saturday near Blueberry Trail in Wasaga beach.

Police say he was last seen wearing blue jeans, a blue or black t-shirt, possibly a blue hoodie, a baseball cap and a grey backpack. Police also say he was carrying a duffle bag.

Police believe the teen has left the Wasaga area and say they think he is travelling alone.

While police are following leads, no searches are planned at this time.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to call police.