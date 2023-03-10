Missing 13-year-old girl found safe: police
Police say the search for a missing 13-year-old girl from Barrie has ended.
According to police, the young teen was found safe over the weekend.
Police issued an appeal to the public for help locating the girl after she left with an older boy early Thursday morning.
On Sunday, police notified she was no longer considered missing, however, no other details were provided.
Nova Scotia says it will spend $1.6 billion on infrastructure in coming year
Nova Scotia's Progressive Conservative government says it will spend $1.62 billion on its capital plan in the coming year, the largest single-year infrastructure budget in the province's history.
Special weather statements issued in the Maritimes ahead of mid-week storm
Special weather statements are in effect across most of the Maritimes ahead of a late winter storm expected to hit the region mid-week.
N.S. family left frustrated after Flair Airlines cancellation
Several flights involving Flair Airlines were cancelled Saturday which impacted many passengers travelling for March break.
Montreal voters head to the polls in hotly contested byelection
It's byelection day in the Montreal riding of Saint-Henri-Sainte-Anne, where a heated battle is expected between the Liberal Party and Québec Solidaire. Eleven candidates are running in this race, which was launched about a month ago following the departure of former Liberal leader Dominique Anglade last December.
Quebec English-language college concerned courses will be cut due to Bill 96 implementation
English-speaking CEGEPs in Quebec may have to cut their language programs because of the province's new French-language law (Bill-96). The change will see students taking more French courses and leaving out other languages, which means language departments at English colleges such as Vanier College may be in jeopardy.
Residents protest tree cutting near Tewin development in Ottawa's southeast end
Ottawa residents are speaking out against plans to cut down a large swath of trees in the rural southeast end of the city near the Tewin lands.
Carleton Ravens sweep basketball championships
The Carleton Ravens men's and women's basketball teams won the U Sports national championships on Sunday.
Millard, Smich bring appeals before Ontario's highest court in Bosma, Babcock murders
Ontario's highest court is set to hear appeals of the two men convicted of the high-profile murders of Tim Bosma and Laura Babcock.
Drake, 21 Savage are going on tour together, but Toronto 'details to be announced'
Drake has announced a North American summer tour, and while he will be performing in his hometown Toronto, it is the only stop on the tour that does not have a confirmed date or venue.
Things to do with the kids around the GTA this March Break
March Break is here for thousands of students in the Greater Toronto Area and there is a slew of offerings on-hand across the GTA to help answer the question ‘what do we do?’
BREAKING | Young child dies after fire in Mississaugas of the Credit First Nation
A young child has died after a fire at a camping trailer in Mississaugas of the Credit First Nation.
Apartment fire displaces dozens and closes road in Guelph
An apartment fire displaced dozens of residents and closed a road in downtown Guelph on Monday morning.
Pedestrian fatally struck by LRT train in Waterloo
A 49-year-old man has died following a collision involving an LRT train in Waterloo on Saturday night.
Two London police officers remain in hospital
Two London police officers remain in hospital, one with serious but non-life-threatening injuries and the other with critical but non-life-threatening injuries, after being shot on Saturday.
Injuries reported after Saugeen First Nations fire
The Ontario Fire Marshal’s office has been called in after a fire at Saugeen First Nations. Around 8:45 p.m. on March 10, OPP and South Bruce Peninsula fire crews responded to a structure fire on Eagle Street.
Family in mourning after hours-long standoff leaves one deceased in London, Ont.; murder charges laid
UPDATE I LPS has charged 42-year-old Adrian Neil Campbell with second degree murder and two counts of attempted murder. Additional details will be released on Monday during a press conference with LPS Acting Chief Trish McIntyre.
Man accused of drug trafficking found dead in suspicious northern Ont. fire
The man found dead at a suspicious structure fire at a log cabin in Huron Shores, east of Sault Ste. Marie, last month was previously arrested for impaired driving and drug trafficking, police say.
Girl, 3, kills sister in accidental shooting at Texas home
A 3-year-old girl found a loaded gun in a Texas home and accidentally shot her sister, killing the 4-year-old on Sunday, police said.
Three people displaced after Forest Glade house fire
Three people have been displaced and damage is estimated at $300,000 after a house fire in Forest Glade Sunday evening.
Vehicle stolen from Harwich Township home, three men charged
Three men are facing various charges after allegedly stealing a pick-up truck from a Harwich Township home.
RuPaul’s Drag Race 'Werq the World Tour' coming to Caesars Windsor
The world’s largest drag production is making its way to Windsor as The Colosseum stage welcomes RuPaul’s Drag Race Werq the World Tour on Aug. 6.
Crews battling fire at courthouse in Golden, B.C.
Fire crews are battling a fire at the courthouse in Golden, B.C. that has been burning for several hours.
Pet cat killed in Huntington Hills basement fire
Four people have been displaced following an early morning house fire that left one of their cats dead in a northwest Calgary neighbourhood.
WEATHER | Warmer weather on the way for Calgary
Calgary will see a week of high temperatures nearing, or slightly surpassing, the freezing mark.
'Things are a little more expensive': Vendors at Saskatoon Homestyles event seeing rising input costs
As thousands of people walked through the doors of the Homestyles show at Praireland Park, inflation wasn’t far behind.
Saskatoon fire crews battle blaze at former site of Village Green Thrift Shop
Saskatoon firefighters were called to a blaze at the former site of the Village Green Thrift Shop on Sunday.
'Here for a good time': Western Canada’s largest cheerleading competition descends on Warman, Sask.
Over 2,500 athletes turned out to compete in the 16th annual Warman Cheer Classic.
1 year since death of notorious Edmonton landlord Abdullah Shah, also known as Carmen Pervez
Police are expected to provide an update on the killing of Edmonton landlord Abdullah Shah, also known as Carmen Pervez, on Monday, one year after his death.
Restaurant worker in 'life-threatening' condition after Sunday shooting: police
A Woodcroft restaurant employee is in hospital after being shot at work on Sunday.
Kearl oilsands leak exposes gaps in how Alberta and Canada oversee industry: experts
Recent leaks of toxic tailings from northern Alberta oilsands mines have revealed serious flaws in how Canada and Alberta look after the environment, observers say.
South B.C. highway passes see more snow, Avalanche Canada urges caution as storm hits
The first day of spring is exactly one week away, but extreme winter conditions still persist on British Columbia's southern and southeastern mountain passes as snowfall warnings are posted for most routes.
NEW | 4.2-magnitude earthquake recorded off B.C. coast
Another minor earthquake struck the British Columbia coast on Monday. Earthquakes Canada says the 4.2-magnitude quake occurred at 6:59 a.m. and was located approximately 40 kilometres south-southwest of Daajing Giids on Haida Gwaii.
Shots fired on residential street near Maple Ridge high school
A large RCMP presence remains in central Maple Ridge where shots were fired around 9:00 p.m. Sunday.