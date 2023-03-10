Missing 13-year-old girl found safe: police

Barrie Police Services cruiser. (CTV News/Mike Arsalides) Barrie Police Services cruiser. (CTV News/Mike Arsalides)

Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

NEW

NEW | 4.2-magnitude earthquake recorded off B.C. coast

Another minor earthquake struck the British Columbia coast on Monday. Earthquakes Canada says the 4.2-magnitude quake occurred at 6:59 a.m. and was located approximately 40 kilometres south-southwest of Daajing Giids on Haida Gwaii.

Atlantic

Montreal

Ottawa

Toronto

Kitchener

London

Northern Ontario

Windsor

Calgary

Saskatoon

Edmonton

Vancouver