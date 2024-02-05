BARRIE
Barrie

    • Mischief rampage results in arrest in Midland

    Supplied file image (OPP/Twitter) Supplied file image (OPP/Twitter)
    Share

    Police arrested a 36-year-old man of no fixed address in connection with a "mischief rampage" in Midland.

    Provincial police say officers received calls about someone throwing wooden objects and rocks at homes and vehicles on Sunday morning in the area of Manly Street and Galloway Boulevard.

    According to police, the suspect was located and taken to the station where he allegedly assaulted officers.

    In all, the accused faces 10 charges, including mischief, assaulting an officer while carrying a weapon, and a court-related offence.

    He was held for a bail hearing and will have to answer to the charges in court at a later date.

    Top Stories

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Nazi veteran Hunka was invited to Zelenskyy reception: PMO

    Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's office has confirmed, months after acrimony first arose over his House of Commons recognition, that Yaroslav Hunka—a veteran who fought for a Nazi unit during the Second World War—was also invited to a Toronto reception for Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Atlantic

    Montreal

    Ottawa

    Toronto

    Kitchener

    London

    Northern Ontario

    Windsor

    Calgary

    Saskatoon

    Edmonton

    Vancouver

    Stay Connected

    Follow CTV News