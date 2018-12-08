

CTV Barrie





A local hockey team is giving back this holiday season, but it’s not a gift that you can put under a tree. It’s the gift of life.



Steve Alexander, Assistant Coach of the Minor Atom AE Colts is a first-time blood donator. He says it was the team’s idea to do the charitable event during the holiday season and donate to Hockey Gives Blood Canada.



“The kids thought it would be a pretty cool idea to come down here and get their parents involved,” said Alexander. We’ve got a couple other parents; it’s their first time donating as well, so it’s really cool.”



Alexander who found the process quick and painless says he recently learned his team is the first minor hockey team in the area to donate to Hockey Gives Blood Canada, and issued a challenge to others.



“To all the other Barrie Minor Hockey Association Teams,” said Alexander. ”If they can come out and do the same type of thing, it would be awesome.”